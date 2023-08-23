Missing Windvogel man and son found murdered, two arrested
The search for a missing man and his 19-year-old son turned tragic on Tuesday when their bodies were found near the Addo road in Gqebeha.
Edwin de Vos, 48, and his son, Leonardo, both mechanics from Windvogel, went missing on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.