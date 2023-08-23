At least one person was killed in a shooting at a tavern in New Brighton on Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at the Mberana Tavern in Magongo Street.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: “[The victim] was running in the street, trying to escape the gunfire, and found shelter in the tavern.
“He was then shot in the tavern ... it was not a patron who was sitting and drinking.”
A case of murder was being investigated, she said.
When The Herald arrived at the scene, community members had gathered outside the tavern.
HeraldLIVE
Man shot dead at New Brighton tavern
Image: WERNER HILLS
At least one person was killed in a shooting at a tavern in New Brighton on Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at the Mberana Tavern in Magongo Street.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: “[The victim] was running in the street, trying to escape the gunfire, and found shelter in the tavern.
“He was then shot in the tavern ... it was not a patron who was sitting and drinking.”
A case of murder was being investigated, she said.
When The Herald arrived at the scene, community members had gathered outside the tavern.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
World
News
News
Politics