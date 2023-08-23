×

News

Man shot dead at New Brighton tavern

By Brandon Nel - 23 August 2023
Police at the scene of a shooting at the Mberana Tavern in Magongo Street, New Brighton, on Tuesday
FATAL INCIDENT: Police at the scene of a shooting at the Mberana Tavern in Magongo Street, New Brighton, on Tuesday
Image: WERNER HILLS

At least one person was killed in a shooting at a tavern in New Brighton on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the Mberana Tavern in Magongo Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: “[The victim] was running in the street, trying to escape the gunfire, and found shelter in the tavern.

“He was then shot in the tavern ... it was not a patron who was sitting and drinking.”

A case of murder was being investigated, she said.

When The Herald arrived at the scene, community members had gathered outside the tavern.

