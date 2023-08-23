From growing worms to baking — new initiative for artisans
Baking courses, farming skills and even growing earthworms are just some of the exciting new skills Garden Route students can look forward to adding to their CVs, thanks to a partnership between Tebelo Lighthouse and Africa Skills Training College.
Proud co-founder and chief executive of Tebelo in Harkerville, Plettenberg Bay, Dr Ellenore Meyer, announced the details of their first learnership programme this week. ..
