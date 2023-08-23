Chippa United funding deal kicked into touch for now
Chippa United’s sponsorship prospects took another knock when the Nelson Mandela Bay council chose to defer a decision regarding the renewal of its partnership with the city’s sole top-flight soccer team.
Mayor Gary van Niekerk told the council on Tuesday that there were outstanding questions about a relocation fee which formed part of the proposed sponsorship agreement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.