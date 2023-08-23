×

News

Chippa United funding deal kicked into touch for now

23 August 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Chippa United’s sponsorship prospects took another knock when the Nelson Mandela Bay council chose to defer a decision regarding the renewal of its partnership with the city’s sole top-flight soccer team.

Mayor Gary van Niekerk told the council on Tuesday that there were outstanding questions about a relocation fee which formed part of the proposed sponsorship agreement...

