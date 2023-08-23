Baakens Valley plays key role in Nelson Mandela Bay economy
Area turning into a cosmopolitan, multicultural zone at the city’s core, says study by consultancy firm appointed by MBDA
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) presented the Baakens River Valley Economic Barometer Pilot Study at the Tramways building on Tuesday.
Consultancy firm Urban-Econ Developed Economists was appointed to conduct the research over a period of three years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.