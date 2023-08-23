×

Action taken to stop bullying at Nelson Mandela Bay school

Sanctor High adopts wide-ranging recommendations after pupil allegedly stabbed with fork during altercation

By Brandon Nel - 23 August 2023

A small group of concerned community members and political leaders held a meeting with Sanctor High School staff on Tuesday after a pupil was allegedly bullied about her weight and then stabbed with a fork.

They then handed over a list of recommendations to the principal of the Bethelsdorp school, Keith Buck, which was subsequently adopted...

