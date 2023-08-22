Customers and staff from the bakery ran out to rescue the woman and apprehend the man. However, he fled in a getaway car that was parked outside the venue.
WATCH | Woman attacked in cellphone grab outside popular Durban bakery
An unsuspecting woman was dragged to the ground by a robber who was after her cellphone as she exited Country Bake in Musgrave Road in Durban on Monday.
CCTV footage shows the man grabbing the woman and wrestling her for her phone and purse. She then falls on her face on the roadside.
Country Bake owner Yusuf Desai told social media site Dala U Crew that Michael was watched before she entered the bakery.
“These guys timed her from past the mosque. I think they followed her and watched her get out of the car. They parked outside the bakery and as soon as she came out of the bakery they tackled her for her phone.”
Desai added that no weapons were involved and Michael's purse was not stolen.
