×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Committee on appointment of new public protector meets

By TImesLIVE - 22 August 2023

The parliamentary ad hoc committee to nominate a person to be appointed as the new public protector is meeting before the interviews of potential candidates. 

The new public protector will take over from Busisiwe Mkhwebane, whose term ends in October.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe
What to expect from BRICS summit in SA

Latest