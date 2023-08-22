×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Brics business forum

By TIMESLIVE - 22 August 2023

Courtesy: SABC News

Delegates from Brics countries and other interested nations are gathering in Sandton for the bloc's business forum on Tuesday.

The event is taking place ahead of the official opening of the Brics summit later in the day.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe
What to expect from BRICS summit in SA

Latest