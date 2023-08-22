WATCH LIVE | Brics business forum

Courtesy: SABC News
Delegates from Brics countries and other interested nations are gathering in Sandton for the bloc's business forum on Tuesday.
The event is taking place ahead of the official opening of the Brics summit later in the day.
