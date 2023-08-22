Taxi driver, assistant plead guilty to raping young passenger
Pair sentenced to lengthy prison terms for horrifying attack on 17-year-old in Gqeberha
A 17-year-old was spared the trauma of having to relive her horrific ordeal by testifying in court after the two men who abducted, robbed and raped her pleaded guilty on Monday.
The teenager was not present in the Gqeberha high court when Malibongwe Sokani, 32, and Thembelani Mrwetyana, 25, entered into plea agreements with the state and were sentenced to an effective 25 years and 20 years respectively. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.