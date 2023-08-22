×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Smartphone film competition takes up arms against cyberbullies

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 22 August 2023

A Gqeberha production company is looking to put young people’s smartphones to good use by raising awareness about cyberbullying  through a new competition.

A fully funded NQF level 4 film and television production learnership or a skills programme and R5,000 cash are up for grabs for the winner the smartphone film competition hosted by BLC Entertainment. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe
What to expect from BRICS summit in SA

Latest