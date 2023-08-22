×

Physiotherapist murder accused abandons bail bid, set to plead

By Riaan Marais - 22 August 2023

The man accused of murdering a Nelson Mandela Bay physiotherapist on Women’s Day abandoned his application for bail in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

During a brief court appearance, Simxolele Zitshu, 31, indicated that he would not be applying for bail and intended to plead guilty to the charges against him including murder and housebreaking...

