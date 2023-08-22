Nelson Mandela Bay woman heads Association of SA Quantity Surveyors
At the age of 34, a Nelson Mandela University alumnus has been named chair of the Association of SA Quantity Surveyors (ASAQS).
Before that, Janita Stroebel served as the association’s secretary for three years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.