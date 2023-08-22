Nelson Mandela Bay student, 20, found murdered in Central
A Nelson Mandela Bay student was killed and his body found lying in the middle of a busy street in Central on Friday evening.
The 20-year-old man was found on the corner of Govan Mbeki Avenue and Shepherd Street, almost 500km from his hometown Cala...
