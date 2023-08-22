When a TimesLIVE team visited the site on Tuesday, the roof was completely burnt and only the steel frame of the hall remained.
IN PICS | PMB varsity exam hall torched during student protest
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
An examination hall at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Pietermaritzburg campus was gutted by a fire allegedly set alight by protesting students on Monday night.
A video sent to TimesLIVE shows huge flames spewing from the roof of the state-of-the-art facility.
Another building, next to the hall, was also damaged with window panes and doors allegedly stoned.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
When a TimesLIVE team visited the site on Tuesday, the roof was completely burnt and only the steel frame of the hall remained.
In a statement on Sunday evening, the EFF student command (EFFSC) in Pietermaritzburg said they were opposed to classes continuing as the university's management had not listened to their demands.
EFFSC branch chairperson Kwandile Mchunu said instead of extending the registration period, giving allowances to self-funded students and those affected by the 60-plus credit policy, and giving postgraduates food parcels, the institution had chosen to “militarise the campus with SAPS and Fidelity to intimidate students so that students won't demonstrate or protest against any injustices they are faced with”.
Mchunu said classes would not commence if their demands were not met.
Mchunu said they had also called for the campus clinic to remain open 24/7 and to have a doctor present. and an ambulance stationed on campus for emergencies.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
According to sources, students held a mass meeting on Monday morning which was followed by a protest.
UKZN and the SAPS were yet to comment on the protest.
