Gqeberha retirees live the good life on wine farm
Neill and Beverley Erickson embark on new adventure at Stony Brook Vineyards in Franschhoek
At the foot of the magnificent Franschhoek mountains, a Gqeberha couple are living out their retirement dream by working on a wine farm.
For years, Neill and Beverley Erickson, of Summerstrand, had dreamt of swapping their office jobs for a new adventure, and now it has finally become a reality...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.