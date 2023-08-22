Father of two sentenced to 20 years for raping girl, 12
A former SA National Defence Force solider and father of twins has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to raping his girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter.
The 59-year-old Bethelsdorp man, who is not being named to protect the identity of his and his girlfriend’s two-year-old twins, admitted in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday that he had raped the pre-teen on November 12 2022...
