An East London doctor was granted R10,000 bail after a brief appearance in court on Monday for allegedly defrauding the SA Revenue Service of more than R1.8m.
Karunlingam Chetty, 54, was arrested by the Hawks' East London-based serious commercial crime investigation unit in a joint operation with Sars and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said: “Between 2015 and 2018 Chetty, as a medical practitioner, allegedly under-declared his income. During an audit Sars picked up some red flags and thus lodged a complaint with the Hawks for an investigation. The investigations revealed that Chetty apparently prejudiced Sars of an amount of more than R1.8m.”
Chetty made a short appearance in the East London magistrate’s court on the same day facing numerous charges of tax fraud.
The matter was remanded to September 19 to set a regional court date.
East London doctor in court for R1.8m ‘tax fraud’
Image: 123RF/Samsonovs/ File photo
