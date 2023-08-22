Mhlahlo testified that upon seeing the kitchen door was damaged and that the bullet didn’t exit the door outside, they searched inside the house.
“The door was damaged but there was no hole that leads outside,” she said.
She said she was working with Sgt Thabo Mosia and Lt-Col Zwane but she was the one who found the bullet head behind the glass jars.
She said it was put in a brown envelope and marked “exhibit 1”. She said it was packaged by Mosia.
Like Mosia, Mhlahlo said they couldn’t find any cartridges.
“When we complete our investigation, the crime scene gets searched again. We then looked for the cartridge but we never found it at the crime scene,” said Mhlahlo.
Mhlahlo said she couldn’t determine the bullet head calibre and said people from ballistics would know.
Advocate Charles Mnisi probed whether it was procedural to use a brown envelope to package evidence.
However, Mhlahlo said the envelopes are bought to collect exhibits from crime scenes. She indicated that they use envelopes and on other occasions a zip-lock bag to package the items.
Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star Meyiwa was fatally shot on October 26 2014 in what those who were with him at the Vosloorus house described as a botched robbery. The people who were there included two of his friends, his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her sister Zandile and their mother, Ntombi. Zandile’s then-boyfriend Longwe Twala was also present.
Five men, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of the murder.
They have all pleaded not guilty.
The trial continues.
Details revealed about bullet projectile at scene of Senzo Meyiwa shooting
Reporter
Image: 123RF/burlingham
