Dangerous open trenches finally being attended to

Exposed electrical wires in holes dug by municipality still a worry for many residents

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 22 August 2023

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has deployed specialised teams of electricians to close more than 300 trenches around the city that were dug up for temporary electrical connections.

The trenches, left open for up to six months in some cases, stem from a shortage of essential materials — a situation attributed to setbacks in the municipality’s supply chain operations. ..

Latest