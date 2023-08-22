In their plea deal, the six apologised to the Deokaran family. However, speaking to the media, Babita’s brother Rakesh said this would not help them come to terms with her death.
“The sad part is that out of the six, five have children and they have felt absolutely nothing for taking her life.
“Their apology is not accepted. Even though you apologise, it doesn’t give anyone the right to take an innocent life.
“Nothing will ever bring closure. She is missed every day,” said Rakesh.
Deokaran was shot several times outside her complex in Mondeor in Johannesburg South in 2021. The 53-year-old worked as a senior finance official for the Gauteng department of health and was shot shortly after dropping her child at school. She was one of 300 witnesses in an investigation into personal protection equipment purchase irregularities in Gauteng.
TimesLIVE
‘Apology not accepted,’ Babita Deokaran’s family tell killers jailed for 22, 15 and 6 years
Reporter
Image: Supplied
A day before the two-year anniversary of Gauteng health department corruption whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s murder, her family has declined an apology from the six men convicted and sentenced for her assassination.
On Tuesday Phakamani Hadebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphakanyiswa Dladla, Zitha Radebe, and Siphiwe Mazibuko pleaded guilty to the murder charge. Dladla also pleaded guilty to illegal possession of ammunition and a firearm.
Sentences of six, 15 and 22 years' imprisonment were handed down by the Johannesburg high court.
Hadebe and Mbhele were sentenced to 22 years' imprisonment, while Radebe and Mazibuko were sentenced to serve 15 years behind bars. Ndlovu must serve six years. Dladla will serve a 15-year concurrent sentence for all three charges.
After the sentencing, the six lent over to the public gallery from the accused box to say goodbye to family members.
“Be strong, guys. You will be back soon,” were among the words of comfort said to the accused by tearful family members.
In their plea deal, the six apologised to the Deokaran family. However, speaking to the media, Babita’s brother Rakesh said this would not help them come to terms with her death.
“The sad part is that out of the six, five have children and they have felt absolutely nothing for taking her life.
“Their apology is not accepted. Even though you apologise, it doesn’t give anyone the right to take an innocent life.
“Nothing will ever bring closure. She is missed every day,” said Rakesh.
Deokaran was shot several times outside her complex in Mondeor in Johannesburg South in 2021. The 53-year-old worked as a senior finance official for the Gauteng department of health and was shot shortly after dropping her child at school. She was one of 300 witnesses in an investigation into personal protection equipment purchase irregularities in Gauteng.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News