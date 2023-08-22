Accused in Garrison Snayers murder expected to plead on Tuesday
Almost 2½ years after being arrested for the murder of e-hailing taxi driver Garrison Snayers, Bathandwa Jabavu is expected to plead to several charges against him.
The case was postponed in the Gqeberha high court on Monday to allow Jabavu’s lawyer, advocate Siphokazi Cubungu, time to consult her client, who faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and robbery with aggravating circumstances...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.