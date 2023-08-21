WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The cross-examination of police officer Thabo Mosia is expected to continue on Monday in the murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa.
The trial continues in the Pretoria high court.
During cross-examination by advocate Zithulele Nxumalo on Friday, for Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Sgt Mosia conceded it did not occur to him that those who witnessed the murder could have been suspects.
“My investigations are directed to the perpetrators more than the victims,” he said.
Nxumalo pointed out that the bedroom door from which Mosia failed to take swabs was the bedroom Meyiwa's childhood friend Tumelo Madlala ran to after a shot was fired.
Courtesy of the SABC.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
