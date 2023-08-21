President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the Brics summit to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from Tuesday to Thursday.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Brics summit
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the Brics summit to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from Tuesday to Thursday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
World
World
Politics