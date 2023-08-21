×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Brics summit

By TimesLIVE - 21 August 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the Brics summit to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from Tuesday to Thursday.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Breakthrough in case brings comfort to young mom’s family two years after she ...
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”

Latest