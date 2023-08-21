×

Top equestrians descend on George for World Tent Pegging Championship

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 21 August 2023

The George municipality will play host to some of the most esteemed equestrians from across the globe during the World Tent Pegging Championship next weekend.

The South African Equestrian Tent Pegging Association (SAETA) received event support from the municipality to host the championship from August 24-26 at the George Showgrounds...

