Three men will remain behind bars in a Botswana prison while police investigate them for suspected human trafficking.
A video circulating on social media shows 40 men and children seated in the back of a truck while being questioned about their destination. Some are seen without their shirts on while others are fully clothed.
Botswana police confirmed that the victims were from Ethiopia.
In a statement shared on Thursday last week, officials confirmed the arrest of Zambian nationals Evance Kalulu, 35, and Francis Mutale, 46, and Artwell Manyeruke, 35, from Zimbabwe.
The trio were arrested at the Ngwasha veterinary gate on Tuesday last week.
Three nabbed in Botswana after truck bound for South Africa found with 40 men and boys inside
Reporter
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
"They were apprehended after their truck was stopped and searched during a police operation at the gate and the police found 40 males inside the trailer.
"Police preliminary investigations reveal that the 40 males, aged between 10 and 35 years, were from Ethiopia in transit to South Africa," the police said.
The three appeared in court on Thursday and "were further detained in police custody pending investigations".
Earlier that same week, 67 Pakistani nationals were sent back to their country after they were intercepted at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg without valid visas. They had arrived on board a flight carrying 268 passengers from Dubai.
TimesLIVE
