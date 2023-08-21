Shortage of holding cells puts police and residents at risk

The shortage of holding cells at Eastern Cape police stations poses a security threat to residents and endangers the lives of police officers.
This is according to the Community Policing Forum’s provincial and police unions, which highlighted the dangers the lack of resources and proper facilities hold for the public, as well as the police officers left to run the ailing network of holding cells at police stations.
Of the 199 police stations in the province, only 104 had operational cells, safety MEC Xolile Nqatha said at the provincial legislature in September in response to questions from the DA.
According to the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), at least two stations in and around Nelson Mandela Bay were without holding cells, including Kinkelbos, where several detainees have escaped from custody.
“At Kinkelbos SAPS, the holding cells have been problematic for the last two years, partly because of a shortage of police members,” Popcru provincial secretary Xolani Prusente said.
“Over weekends they are supposed to have four members on duty, but for some or other reason they often have only two.
“This has resulted in four occasions where detainees have escaped.”
He said each time an escape occurred, the finger was pointed at the members on duty, but SAPS management failed to address the root cause of the problem.
“Ikamvelihle SAPS also has no holding cells and detainees need to be transported to Motherwell SAPS.”
Prusente said in other parts of the province police stations had been condemned due to the condition of the buildings, but no alternative place was provided for arrested suspects to be detained.
In Buffalo City, the stations with non-functioning cells are Duncan Village, Dimbaza, Ntabozuko (formerly Berlin), Bhisho, Inyibiba, Ndevana, Vulindlela, Zele and Zwelitsha.
South African Police Union provincial secretary Theresa Fourie said the shortage of functional police stations in the Eastern Cape was a challenge and an ongoing concern for the union.
“When we look at the population of the Eastern Cape, there should be proportional resources to serve our communities.
“This is not the case as there is a lack of resources.
“Where there are no cells, you will find that awaiting-trial prisoners must be transported to the nearest police station that has holding cells available.”
She said there were considerable risks associated with transporting prisoners between stations, such as attacks on officers and possible escapes.
DA MPL Marshall Buchenroder, a member of the legislature’s community safety portfolio committee, said he was acutely aware of the challenges the police faced.
“Oversight inspections at police stations have revealed ongoing challenges, ranging from minor maintenance required to conditions so bad that the cells can no longer be used,” he said.
“This significantly affects the SAPS’s ability to do its work.
“Where cells are non-operational, detainees must be transported vast distances to be placed at other stations.
“This diverts limited and much-needed resources away from the communities they are meant to serve.
“Non-functional holding cells also increase the risk of detainees escaping from custody and could also lead to human rights violations.”
The DA said it would ask Nqatha to provide an update on what was being done to expedite repairs to holding cells.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that suspects were still being transported between police stations.
“When arrests are effected, suspects are taken to the nearest police station that has holding cells.
“Detectives will charge them, and police from the station will either pick them up in the morning and take them to court or that station will be informed that the person has been charged and he may go to court with the other suspects that are in the cells.
“The investigating officer will ensure that the docket is in court timeously,” she said.
