Motherwell police officer’s firearm stolen after his death in car accident
Image: SUPPLIED
A Motherwell policeman was killed and his firearm stolen after a vehicle accident in Tyinirha Street on Sunday morning.
Lieutenant-Colonel Sandile Matam, 51, died at the scene after a Toyota Quantum collided with his Toyota Avanza at about 6.10am.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police at the scene discovered that Matam’s 9mm state firearm had been stolen.
The driver of the Quantum was arrested for alleged drunken driving and culpable homicide.
“Matam was driving in Tyinirha Street towards the shopping centre and when he reached the traffic circle, the Quantum smashed into the driver’s side of his Avanza,” she said.
“While police were busy with the crime scene investigation, it was established that the officer’s 9mm state-issued firearm had been stolen.”
The 31-year-old driver is expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene expressed sorrow about the death of the officer.
Mene also condemned the theft of the firearm.
“It not only disrespects the memory of the fallen officer, but also poses a significant threat to our community’s safety,” she said.
“We urge the community to assist the police in recovering the stolen firearm and to bring those responsible to justice.”
