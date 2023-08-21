×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man accused of raping girlfriend’s daughter appears in court

21 August 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A 58-year-old Bethelsdorp man accused of the rape of his girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter will plead to the charge in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday. 

He faces one count of rape. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

What to expect from BRICS summit in SA
Breakthrough in case brings comfort to young mom’s family two years after she ...

Latest