Man accused of raping girlfriend’s daughter appears in court
A 58-year-old Bethelsdorp man accused of the rape of his girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter will plead to the charge in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday.
He faces one count of rape. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.