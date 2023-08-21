Knysna claims ‘Best Dorpie’ award for second time
The gem of the Garden Route has done it again: Knysna has landed the title of “Best Dorpie” in the 2023 Kfm Best of the Cape Awards, making it two for two in the scenic seaside town.
The town was nominated about a month ago and received the most public votes to claim the coveted category for a second consecutive year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.