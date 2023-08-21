“As the chair of the board of directors of Eskom, Mpho Makwana is not involved in operational matters, let alone dealing with customer account. Nor does he influence Eskom’s decision in its credit management processes,” Eskom said.
“Eskom has an electricity supply agreement with the IPHC and not with Makwana. By virtue of him being a member of the church does not translate to him being personally liable for the church’s electricity account.”
The power utility said the chair did not take part in and is not privy to the decisions leading to the arrangement between the church and Eskom’s accounts department.
“Eskom has been and continues to implement its credit management processes in the management of the IPHC account, like it is norm with any other customer account across the country, including individual customers.”
Eskom board chair not liable for his church’s R2m outstanding debt, says power utility
Reporter
Image: Screengrab/Eskom
Eskom has denied board chairperson Mpho Makwana is involved or privy to payment arrangements his church, the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC), has with the utility to settle its debt of more than R2m.
The Sunday Times reported the church has a bill of R2,099,855.83 which was due to be paid last Thursday.
The church apparently receives power directly from Eskom, not via a municipality. It continues to receive power despite its nonpayment.
Makwana serves as secretary of the council at the church, and according to insiders he is “well aware” of the church's financial affairs.
“As the chair of the board of directors of Eskom, Mpho Makwana is not involved in operational matters, let alone dealing with customer account. Nor does he influence Eskom’s decision in its credit management processes,” Eskom said.
“Eskom has an electricity supply agreement with the IPHC and not with Makwana. By virtue of him being a member of the church does not translate to him being personally liable for the church’s electricity account.”
The power utility said the chair did not take part in and is not privy to the decisions leading to the arrangement between the church and Eskom’s accounts department.
“Eskom has been and continues to implement its credit management processes in the management of the IPHC account, like it is norm with any other customer account across the country, including individual customers.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Politics
News
News
News
News