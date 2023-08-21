Empowerment event prepares female students for life after college
In an effort to prepare young women to take on the world after graduation, Varsity College hosted a Ladies to Legends event for female students to share authentic and raw conversations about issues affecting them.
Among the host of topics discussed were women empowerment, self-worth and setbacks on the journey towards attaining their dreams and ambitions. ..
