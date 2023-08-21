×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Chaos at Nelson Mandela Bay school after pupil mocked for weight

Sanctor girls filmed coming to blows in classroom spat over body shaming

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 21 August 2023

While eating a sandwich at school during break time on Thursday, a Sanctor High pupil was confronted by a peer who wanted a share of her food before mocking her about her weight.

The situation quickly escalated with insults and threats that led to the grade 11 pupils coming to blows in a classroom in an incident that was filmed by other pupils...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Breakthrough in case brings comfort to young mom’s family two years after she ...
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”

Latest