News

Bikers treat Knysna women to ride of their lives

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 21 August 2023

A group of Knysna women left the taxis and hitched a ride with some bikers who went on to pamper the posse with breakfast and a scenic seaside run on Saturday.

The breakfast at the waterfront for the 30 women, all from disadvantaged communities, came courtesy of the Road Eagles Motorcycle association in partnership with My Fathers House Baptist church...

