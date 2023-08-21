The future of one of the Eastern Cape’s biggest economic contributors, agriculture, will come under the spotlight at the Etienne van Heerden Veldsoirée in Cradock.
The event, scheduled to take place from September 23 at Buffelshoek, just outside Cradock, will be headlined by two important talks by Agri SA chief executive Christo van der Rheede and futurist Theo Venter.
They will discuss the sector, its progress and what the future holds for the industry as part of a special session of the Etienne van Heerden Veldsoirée.
Etienne van Heerden has published 28 books, and contributed to more than 65 anthologies worldwide.
He has won all the major SA literary awards, some more than once.
Apart from books, his writing includes essays and journalism on culture and politics published worldwide in journals, magazines, leading newspapers and other publications.
And the Etienne van Heerden Veldsoirée has grown to become one of the Karoo’s favourite spring literary festivals.
Several other experts and political analysts will also participate in the 2023 veldsoirée, including Christi van der Westhuizen, Frans Rautenbach, Barend la Grange, Freek Robinson, Prince Mashele, Pedro Tabensky, Luvuyo Wotshela and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.
Agriculture the hot topic at Etienne van Heerden Veldsoirée in Cradock
