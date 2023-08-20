×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

NMU researchers recognised on international stage

By Herald Reporter - 20 August 2023

A pair of PhD students from Nelson Mandela University recently made it onto the podium claiming the first and third researcher prizes respectively from the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) in France.

Alice Bernard and Laura Lacomme, both based at the university’s George campus, claimed the coveted prizes for their work aligning with renowned primatologist Dr Jane Goodall’s philosophy...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Breakthrough in case brings comfort to young mom’s family two years after she ...
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”

Latest