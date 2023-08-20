Quick-thinking neighbours saved the life of a two-year-old girl found floating in a swimming pool at her home in Avoca, north of Durban, on Sunday.
Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) director Prem Balram said neighbours had successfully resuscitated the child by performing CPR.
“Neighbours contacted Rusa for assistance at about 9.04am. Reaction officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered that the child had been successfully resuscitated by neighbours, who commenced CPR on the unresponsive child,” he said.
Netcare 911 paramedics arrived on the scene and stabilised the child.
“She was placed on a ventilator. A Netcare 911 specialised medical helicopter landed near the scene and airlifted the child to hospital,” added Balram.
Neighbours save Durban toddler found floating in pool
