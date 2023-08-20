Motorcyclist dies in accident in Linton Grange
A Gqeberha father died after his motorbike veered out of control and smashed into a tree in Linton Grange on Friday.
Andrew Nazer, 30, a father of one, succumbed to his injuries on the scene...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.