The cows came home a lot earlier than anticipated for man from Cookhouse who was allegedly caught with more than 100 cartons of stolen milk.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 38-year-old was arrested on Friday and is expected to appear in the Somerset East magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of theft from motor vehicle and possession of suspected stolen property.
“At about 7.55am, members attended to a complaint of theft from a motor vehicle at a garage next to the N10.
“On arrival, they were informed that about 114 boxes of one-litre milk were stolen from a truck that was parked at the garage during the night.”
Naidu said police immediately started searching the surrounding area.
“Within 15 minutes they arrested a suspect in possession of 48 one-litre boxes of milk.
“The estimated value is R816.”
Cookhouse man arrested for alleged theft of milk cartons
