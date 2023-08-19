The former lover of heavily pregnant Busisiwe Ngubo, 36, whose body was discovered on Monday morning, allegedly did not want to have children and tried to coerce his estranged partner into terminating her pregnancy.
This is according to Ngubo’s aunt, who spoke to TimesLIVE during a visit by MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Khoza to the family's home in Ehlanzeni in the Ubuhlebezwe area in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
Busisiwe was due to give birth to triplets — all boys — in less than a week.
Her aunt, Palesa Ngubo, said the expectant mother often confided in her, adding that the couple’s three-year relationship was not without challenges.
In December, they almost split up but the deceased resolved to give the relationship another chance. The following month Ngubo discovered she was expecting.
“Theirs was not a healthy relationship. It was baffling why he did not want kids because he has other kids from his previous relationship,” said Palesa.
Former lover of murdered pregnant woman 'wanted her to terminate pregnancy'
Image: Supplied
Busisiwe's body was discovered by her colleague, The two had worked together on a community project in the rural area of Hlanzeni. The colleague alerted the neighbours who called the family.
She had been strangled to death.
Just hours before her demise, Ngubo was apparently summoned from her home by her estranged partner. In a WhatsApp voice message shared with Palesa by the deceased, she can be heard saying her boyfriend is picking her up. She also says he is early as he was only supposed to pick her up on Monday to take her to Christ the King Hospital.
“She always used to notify me about her plans just in case something happened to her,” said Palesa.
Palesa's elder aunt, Promise Mbhele-Ngubo, said the family had been dealt a heavy blow.
“We have lost a pillar who was hardworking and a glue that held everyone together — an only girl [child]. With all the piecemeal jobs that she had held, our daughter had made a difference,” said Mbhele-Ngubo.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
She recalled seeing Palesa's body on the side of a road just metres from her home.
“You can tell that [the perpetrator] had all the time to do this. Her eyelids were shut and the mouth pursed. Her sandals were also left there,” said Mbhele-Ngubo.
Khoza said the perpetrator deserved a harsh punishment that would serve as a deterrent to others.
“It also worrying that such a ghastly and heinous murder happens during Women’s Month,” she said.
While sympathising with the family, Khoza cautioned them against taking the law into their own hands, saying she had contacted the police to leave no stone unturned to ensure the perpetrator is apprehended.
“[The police] have given me the assurance that they would give the case the special attention,” said Khoza.
Her visit coincided with a community march by angry locals demanding justice for the Ngubo family.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Mandla Ngcobo, who led the march, said: “It’s painful and this has sent shock waves in our community. Our march was geared at ensuring the perpetrator is locked up. We are told he has been.”
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said he was not aware of any arrest being made.
Busisiwe will be buried on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
