News

Two injured as Korsten chemical factory explodes

By Riaan Marais and Nomazima Nkosi - 18 August 2023

At least two people were injured when a chemical factory exploded in Lindsay Road, Korsten on Thursday.

Onlookers from neighbouring businesses rushed to the aid of four workers who were on-site and described how one worker was badly burnt while another suffered smoke inhalation...

Latest