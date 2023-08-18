×

Minister lifts Bay’s water intervention — but restrictions remain

Mchunu happy with progress in securing metro’s supply

18 August 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has regained control of its water affairs.

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu has lifted the section 63 intervention imposed on the city in May 2022 to avert a day-zero...

