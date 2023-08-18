×

Kouga mayor to host outreach meetings with residents

By Herald Reporter - 18 August 2023

Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman will start hosting an interactive First Thursday event next month in a bid to promote and facilitate community engagement.

The campaign will start in Jeffreys Bay and be rolled out to other towns over the next four months...

