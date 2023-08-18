×

Inquest opened after woman found dead in Sherwood

By Herald Reporter - 18 August 2023
Police and emergency personnel at the scene in Sherwood where a woman was found dead on her lawn outside her home. No foul play is suspected
Image: WERNER HILLS

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation after a 35-year-old woman was found dead outside her home in Hampshire Street, Sherwood, on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that the woman’s fiancé had arrived home with her daughter at about 5.40pm and found the woman lying on the lawn with open wounds on her neck.

“At this stage, no foul play is suspected due to information at the police’s disposal,” Naidu said.

“A postmortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

“Police are urging social media users and the community to refrain from speculating and to allow the investigation to take its course.”

Latest