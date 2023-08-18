The Gauteng social development department has denied suicide rumours about the mother of a one-year-old baby who recorded a video of herself abusing her son.
The allegations surfaced on social media on Thursday, claiming she had taken her own life.
“The department has established the mother is alive and awaiting court proceedings,” said spokesperson Nkosana Mtolo.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo also dismissed claims the mother committed suicide.
“Police don't have a report of such a suicide. The investigation in the case of child abuse and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm is continuing,” he said.
Calls for the mother to be arrested were fanned when the video sent shock waves around the country. The video, which shows the toddler's mother kicking and standing on his neck while he lies helplessly on the ground, went viral earlier this month.
The toddler has since been taken to a place of safety.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng social development confirms ‘abusive’ mother is alive after suicide rumours
Journalist
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch
The Gauteng social development department has denied suicide rumours about the mother of a one-year-old baby who recorded a video of herself abusing her son.
The allegations surfaced on social media on Thursday, claiming she had taken her own life.
“The department has established the mother is alive and awaiting court proceedings,” said spokesperson Nkosana Mtolo.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo also dismissed claims the mother committed suicide.
“Police don't have a report of such a suicide. The investigation in the case of child abuse and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm is continuing,” he said.
Calls for the mother to be arrested were fanned when the video sent shock waves around the country. The video, which shows the toddler's mother kicking and standing on his neck while he lies helplessly on the ground, went viral earlier this month.
The toddler has since been taken to a place of safety.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
Politics
News
News
Politics