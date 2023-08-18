Dangerous Target Kloof potholes fixed after questions sent to municipality

A giant pothole that was driving motorists around the bend on Target Kloof was fixed in less than two hours on Thursday after Metro Matters sent questions to Nelson Mandela Bay roads and transport political head Bradley Murray.
The pothole, and two smaller ones, had been reported several times by ward 3 councillor David Hayselden and many other residents.
But the pothole just kept getting bigger, to the extent that motorists were swerving into another lane to avoid vehicle damage.
In reply to the questions sent about the pothole, Murray responded hours later with a picture of it repaired.
Hayselden, who was speaking before the pothole was fixed, said while others in the ward were repaired by residents and businesses, the volume of traffic along Target Kloof made it impossible to do so this time.
“Cold tar won’t last and that is why I have been pushing the municipality to have it done. I have emailed and WhatsApped everyone to get it sorted as soon as possible.
“All the potholes that we have done have been fixed by concerned residents, friends of Walmer and the ward.
“But they have done these in areas where there is no high traffic.
In the past week they have done about 37 potholes between Water Road, Church Road and Sixth Avenue.
“They have been doing it because they know the cost to the people who drive on the roads,” he said.
Walmer resident Nanette Robert said it was unacceptable that the Target Kloof pothole had been left for months.
“Many of us [were] prepared to put up money for it to be repaired.
“It [was] particularly dangerous at night too because the lights are also off ... we never seem to even have lights there any more.”
Two weeks ago, Metro Matters reported that residents who lived between Essexvale and Sixth Avenue were terrified of driving onto the road from the side streets because of high-speed traffic that was unrestricted by ineffective traffic-calming measures.
Murray said at the time he would meet his officials in a week’s time to see what could be done about the traffic on the road.
He also said he would see if there was a plan and timeframe for whatever might be implementable.
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
