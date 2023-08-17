Two ‘hitmen’ in doctor’s case face additional murder charges
As four suspected hitmen and the alleged mastermind behind Dr Bantu Noqekwa’s murder stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the dock on Thursday — appearing together for the first time — it emerged that two of the men, already charged with a mass shooting in Kwazakhele, had been slapped with additional murder charges.
The case against the men and Noqekwa’s ex-wife, Nothukela Ethel Mphahlwa-Noqekwa, 46, was postponed after a brief sitting in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.