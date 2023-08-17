Malesela Teffo frustrates court, tells why he won't co-operate with police

Former advocate Malesela Teffo continued to frustrate the court as he found more reasons to not co-operate with the police.

Teffo was supposed to make his fourth appearance on Wednesday but, as he did last week, vehemently refused to walk into the courtroom.

But as the state was about to postpone the case, officials asked for a 20-minute adjournment as they attempted to persuade him to stand in the dock.

Half an hour later, Teffo walked in wearing a light olive green jacket, with his hair and beard slightly grown.

Fifteen days after his arrest, Teffo has still not provided the police with his fingerprints so he can be properly charged. Instead, he came up with a list of reasons to derail the court proceedings, each leaving the state baffled.