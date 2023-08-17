LISTEN | Multiparty charter for South Africa to cast wider net for pact membership

“A new government to build a just, inclusive and prosperous South Africa based on opportunity, freedom and security for all its citizens” was the ticket upon which all parties decided to unite to lead their upcoming coalition.
Central to the discussions was settling on shared governance principles, which would help the parties achieve the vision and priorities of their new government.
“There is a need to ensure that governance is underpinned by an ethos that seeks to promote South Africa’s long-term best interest,” said Gumede.
The parties undertook to govern in accordance to their principles, which include commitments to:
1. The constitution, the rule of law, and equality before the law;
2. Decentralising power to the lowest effective level of government;
3. Accountable, transparent government with zero tolerance for corruption;
4. Capable government that spends public money efficiently to deliver quality services to all;
5. Caring government that puts people first and prioritises the poor;
6. An open-market economy;
7. Policies guided by evidence that produces positive results for society, and
8. Redress the unjust past by promoting nonracialism and unity in diversity.
The parties also resolved on the following priorities, should they receive the 50%+1 backing at the polls:
1. Growing the economy and creating jobs;
2. Ending load-shedding and achieving energy security;
3. Achieving law and order that combats crime, corruption and drugs;
4. Ensuring quality education that delivers opportunities for all;
5. Delivering basic services to all through high quality infrastructure;
6. Building a professional public service that delivers to all and ending cadre deployment;
7. Ensuring quality health care for all within a caring healthcare system, and
8. Building a social relief framework for South African households living in poverty.
The seven political party leaders collectively agreed that the first day of negotiations to form a pre-election agreement made solid progress and deliberations were robust yet constructive.
The convention is expected to conclude the rest of its agenda and business on Thursday with the hopes of signing a binding agreement to usher them into their bid to topple the ruling party in 2024.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Multiparty charter for South Africa to cast wider net for pact membership
Politics reporter
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa
The opposition parties’ pact grouping, under the banner “multiparty charter for South Africans”, has resolved to extend an invitation to new political parties to join its formation.
Initially, pact partners were divided on the issue of coalition membership. Apart from the clear stance of unseating the ANC and keeping the EFF out, the contention remained whether the grouping would reel in like-minded opposition parties or be reserved for the seven original parties.
In a turn of events, Action SA’s pre-convention views emerged victorious on Wednesday, with both its proposals to change the name and adopt a “broad church” approach agreed upon.
The party’s view was that a new identity be formed, which prevailed and saw the name changing from “Moonshot Pact” to “Multiparty Charter for South Africa”.
In addition, ActionSA believed opening the pact to a broad church increased the grouping’s chances of receiving the much-desired 50%+1 majority vote in the elections. This was also agreed to.
LISTEN HERE:
This has left the DA as the biggest loser of the day, having its “moonshot” identity sacked and losing out on its initial stance of ring-fencing the pact membership and rather appealing to unregistered voters to increase the pact’s bid at governing.
Convention chairperson Prof William Gumede said the parties agreed to invite all political parties in the country that subscribed to the formation’s vision, priorities of government and shared governing principles, and the prerequisite to unseat the ANC and keep the EFF out.
“All political parties that subscribe and act according to these principles are requested to come forward and engage in talks to join the multiparty charter for South Africa.”
Gumede said, however, that these political parties would be vetted and objectively judged.
The parties — DA, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, United Independent Movement, Spectrum National Party and Independent South African National Civic Organisation — also concluded day one of their deliberations, having agreed on a vision.
“A new government to build a just, inclusive and prosperous South Africa based on opportunity, freedom and security for all its citizens” was the ticket upon which all parties decided to unite to lead their upcoming coalition.
Central to the discussions was settling on shared governance principles, which would help the parties achieve the vision and priorities of their new government.
“There is a need to ensure that governance is underpinned by an ethos that seeks to promote South Africa’s long-term best interest,” said Gumede.
The parties undertook to govern in accordance to their principles, which include commitments to:
1. The constitution, the rule of law, and equality before the law;
2. Decentralising power to the lowest effective level of government;
3. Accountable, transparent government with zero tolerance for corruption;
4. Capable government that spends public money efficiently to deliver quality services to all;
5. Caring government that puts people first and prioritises the poor;
6. An open-market economy;
7. Policies guided by evidence that produces positive results for society, and
8. Redress the unjust past by promoting nonracialism and unity in diversity.
The parties also resolved on the following priorities, should they receive the 50%+1 backing at the polls:
1. Growing the economy and creating jobs;
2. Ending load-shedding and achieving energy security;
3. Achieving law and order that combats crime, corruption and drugs;
4. Ensuring quality education that delivers opportunities for all;
5. Delivering basic services to all through high quality infrastructure;
6. Building a professional public service that delivers to all and ending cadre deployment;
7. Ensuring quality health care for all within a caring healthcare system, and
8. Building a social relief framework for South African households living in poverty.
The seven political party leaders collectively agreed that the first day of negotiations to form a pre-election agreement made solid progress and deliberations were robust yet constructive.
The convention is expected to conclude the rest of its agenda and business on Thursday with the hopes of signing a binding agreement to usher them into their bid to topple the ruling party in 2024.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
World
News
News
Multimedia