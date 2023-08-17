×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fourth Industrial Revolution to be disruptive but ‘will lead to net growth of jobs’

17 August 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

When will machines achieve genuine thought?

This remains a subject of intense speculation, with some experts positioning “the point of singularity” as early as the 2030s. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”
Swellendam municipality building set alight during protests

Latest